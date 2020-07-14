All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Mark at 2600

2624 Southern Hills Blvd · (817) 409-6712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2624 Southern Hills Blvd, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2610-151 · Avail. now

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 2607-170 · Avail. now

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 2604-214 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2615-53 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 2615-56 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 2609-67 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mark at 2600.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
coffee bar
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Make your way to The Mark at 2600! A pristine living community where your wants, needs, and expectations are constantly being exceeded! Feel the comfort of being at home, while enjoying the amenities of being at an all-inclusive resort. The Mark at 2600 will make a mark in your heart as it becomes your new residence.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per applicant over 18
Deposit: $150 (one bedroom), $250 (two bedroom), $350 (three bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: We'll ask for their photograph, shot records and that you fill out our TAA Pet Addendum. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $20/month. Covered Parking. Residents park under Permit and The Visitors will park on the visitor section located on the outskirts of the parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mark at 2600 have any available units?
The Mark at 2600 has 16 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Mark at 2600 have?
Some of The Mark at 2600's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mark at 2600 currently offering any rent specials?
The Mark at 2600 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mark at 2600 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mark at 2600 is pet friendly.
Does The Mark at 2600 offer parking?
Yes, The Mark at 2600 offers parking.
Does The Mark at 2600 have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Mark at 2600 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mark at 2600 have a pool?
Yes, The Mark at 2600 has a pool.
Does The Mark at 2600 have accessible units?
Yes, The Mark at 2600 has accessible units.
Does The Mark at 2600 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mark at 2600 has units with dishwashers.
