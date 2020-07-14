The Mark at 2600

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per applicant over 18
Deposit: $150 (one bedroom), $250 (two bedroom), $350 (three bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: We'll ask for their photograph, shot records and that you fill out our TAA Pet Addendum. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $20/month. Covered Parking. Residents park under Permit and The Visitors will park on the visitor section located on the outskirts of the parking lot.