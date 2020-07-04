Rent Calculator
The Grand Residence
The Grand Residence
611 Grand Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
611 Grand Ave, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Plenty of closet space. Rent is $800/Month. Located just 2 blocks from UTA.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4454071)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Grand Residence have any available units?
The Grand Residence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does The Grand Residence have?
Some of The Grand Residence's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is The Grand Residence currently offering any rent specials?
The Grand Residence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grand Residence pet-friendly?
No, The Grand Residence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does The Grand Residence offer parking?
Yes, The Grand Residence offers parking.
Does The Grand Residence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grand Residence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grand Residence have a pool?
No, The Grand Residence does not have a pool.
Does The Grand Residence have accessible units?
No, The Grand Residence does not have accessible units.
Does The Grand Residence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grand Residence has units with dishwashers.
