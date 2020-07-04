All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like The Grand Residence.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
The Grand Residence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

The Grand Residence

611 Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

611 Grand Ave, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Plenty of closet space. Rent is $800/Month. Located just 2 blocks from UTA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4454071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grand Residence have any available units?
The Grand Residence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grand Residence have?
Some of The Grand Residence's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grand Residence currently offering any rent specials?
The Grand Residence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grand Residence pet-friendly?
No, The Grand Residence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does The Grand Residence offer parking?
Yes, The Grand Residence offers parking.
Does The Grand Residence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grand Residence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grand Residence have a pool?
No, The Grand Residence does not have a pool.
Does The Grand Residence have accessible units?
No, The Grand Residence does not have accessible units.
Does The Grand Residence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grand Residence has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center