Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Redgate

812 Brown Blvd · (817) 993-4545
Location

812 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX 76011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2904 · Avail. Aug 1

$814

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. Jul 25

$814

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 2702 · Avail. Sep 1

$817

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0105 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Unit 0806 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redgate.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
green community
online portal
smoke-free community
Whether you're looking for extraordinary amenities, a sense of community, or a convenient location in Arlington, you will find it all at Redgate. Located in North Arlington, you'll have your pick of entertainment and activities, whether it's at Dallas Cowboys stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas, or Hurricane Harbor Water Park. If you're looking to get out of town for a weekend getaway, Redgate is conveniently located just 15 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Redgate provides exceptional living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200(1 bedroom) $300(2 bedroom) Additional Dep based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin/unit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash:$9/month, Pest Control:$3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply; please contact us for more information.
Parking Details: Open Parking/First Come First Serve.
Storage Details: No additional storage. Storage in units only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redgate have any available units?
Redgate has 16 units available starting at $814 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Redgate have?
Some of Redgate's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redgate currently offering any rent specials?
Redgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redgate pet-friendly?
Yes, Redgate is pet friendly.
Does Redgate offer parking?
Yes, Redgate offers parking.
Does Redgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redgate have a pool?
Yes, Redgate has a pool.
Does Redgate have accessible units?
No, Redgate does not have accessible units.
Does Redgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redgate has units with dishwashers.
