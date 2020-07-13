Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200(1 bedroom) $300(2 bedroom) Additional Dep based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin/unit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash:$9/month, Pest Control:$3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply; please contact us for more information.
Parking Details: Open Parking/First Come First Serve.
Storage Details: No additional storage. Storage in units only.