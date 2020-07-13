Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly concierge dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments green community online portal smoke-free community

Whether you're looking for extraordinary amenities, a sense of community, or a convenient location in Arlington, you will find it all at Redgate. Located in North Arlington, you'll have your pick of entertainment and activities, whether it's at Dallas Cowboys stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas, or Hurricane Harbor Water Park. If you're looking to get out of town for a weekend getaway, Redgate is conveniently located just 15 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Redgate provides exceptional living.