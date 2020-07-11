All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like
Preserve at Turtle Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
Preserve at Turtle Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Preserve at Turtle Creek

2500 Brown Blvd · (817) 406-3163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2500 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2305 · Avail. Sep 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1201 · Avail. Aug 16

$988

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1705 · Avail. Aug 5

$988

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0903 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1008 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Turtle Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Enjoy your new life at The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments! Stylish living with the convenience of easy access to the I-30 and Highway 360. You are only minutes from The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas, The Texas Rangers Ballpark, and the DFW Airport. As a resident at The Preserve at Turtle Creek, you will enjoy an abundance of free amenities to add to your comfort, some of which are private patios or balconies, central heat and air, wood-style plank flooring, walk-in closets, and full-size washers/dryers (included in every unit!). Your apartment home is close to public transportation, and provides gated access, picnic areas, a refreshing swimming pool, a preserve watershed area, and more! When you choose The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments as your home, you are also choosing a fantastic neighborhood surrounded by shops, restaurants, entertainment, and parks. We look forward to having you join our friendly community and serving your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer
Application Fee: $50/applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$50/applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned parking. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Preserve at Turtle Creek have any available units?
Preserve at Turtle Creek has 11 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Preserve at Turtle Creek have?
Some of Preserve at Turtle Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Turtle Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Turtle Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Turtle Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Turtle Creek is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Turtle Creek offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Turtle Creek offers parking.
Does Preserve at Turtle Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Turtle Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Turtle Creek have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Turtle Creek has a pool.
Does Preserve at Turtle Creek have accessible units?
No, Preserve at Turtle Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Preserve at Turtle Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Turtle Creek has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Residence on Lamar
1224 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town NorthParkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center