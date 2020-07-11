Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park gym green community parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments internet access online portal

Enjoy your new life at The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments! Stylish living with the convenience of easy access to the I-30 and Highway 360. You are only minutes from The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas, The Texas Rangers Ballpark, and the DFW Airport. As a resident at The Preserve at Turtle Creek, you will enjoy an abundance of free amenities to add to your comfort, some of which are private patios or balconies, central heat and air, wood-style plank flooring, walk-in closets, and full-size washers/dryers (included in every unit!). Your apartment home is close to public transportation, and provides gated access, picnic areas, a refreshing swimming pool, a preserve watershed area, and more! When you choose The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments as your home, you are also choosing a fantastic neighborhood surrounded by shops, restaurants, entertainment, and parks. We look forward to having you join our friendly community and serving your needs.