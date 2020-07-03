Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $900, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Mitchell have any available units?
Mitchell doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is Mitchell currently offering any rent specials?
Mitchell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mitchell pet-friendly?
Yes, Mitchell is pet friendly.
Does Mitchell offer parking?
No, Mitchell does not offer parking.
Does Mitchell have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mitchell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mitchell have a pool?
No, Mitchell does not have a pool.
Does Mitchell have accessible units?
No, Mitchell does not have accessible units.
Does Mitchell have units with dishwashers?
No, Mitchell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mitchell have units with air conditioning?
No, Mitchell does not have units with air conditioning.
