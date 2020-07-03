All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like Mitchell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
Mitchell
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:20 AM

Mitchell

304 E Mitchell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

304 E Mitchell St, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $900, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mitchell have any available units?
Mitchell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is Mitchell currently offering any rent specials?
Mitchell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mitchell pet-friendly?
Yes, Mitchell is pet friendly.
Does Mitchell offer parking?
No, Mitchell does not offer parking.
Does Mitchell have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mitchell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mitchell have a pool?
No, Mitchell does not have a pool.
Does Mitchell have accessible units?
No, Mitchell does not have accessible units.
Does Mitchell have units with dishwashers?
No, Mitchell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mitchell have units with air conditioning?
No, Mitchell does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center