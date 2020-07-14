All apartments in Arlington
Felix Apartment Homes

2004 Sherry St · (817) 968-7735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2004 Sherry St, Arlington, TX 76010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-1304 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 9-9310 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 9-9304 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Felix Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
playground
Here at Felix we've got everything to check your boxes: newly upgraded interiors, open concept kitchens, and all the in-demand community spaces you've always wanted. Enjoy our lounge-worthy pool and our state-of-the-art fitness center. Find your space to thrive at Felix Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Felix Apartment Homes have any available units?
Felix Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Felix Apartment Homes have?
Some of Felix Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Felix Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Felix Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Felix Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Felix Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Felix Apartment Homes offer parking?
No, Felix Apartment Homes does not offer parking.
Does Felix Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Felix Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Felix Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Felix Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Felix Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Felix Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Felix Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Felix Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
