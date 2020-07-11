All apartments in Arlington
Diamond Villa Townhomes
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Diamond Villa Townhomes

509 North Elm Street · (817) 382-3095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

509 North Elm Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-507-A · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Diamond Villa Townhomes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Diamond Villa Townhomes is a charming apartment community near the Arlington Entertainment District, which consists of AT&T stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas and several popular restaurants. Each one of our spacious two-bedroom and one and half bathroom apartment homes have their own fenced-in backyard and washer/dryer hook-up. Our townhome apartments are only five minutes away the University of Texas Arlington campus, just north of the new Downtown Arlington, and less than five minutes away from Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital. Also, we are right across the street from the Boys and Girls Club of Arlington that offers after school pick-up for our residents, making our community the perfect home for families.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: O.A.C.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Diamond Villa Townhomes have any available units?
Diamond Villa Townhomes has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Diamond Villa Townhomes have?
Some of Diamond Villa Townhomes's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Diamond Villa Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Diamond Villa Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Diamond Villa Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Diamond Villa Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Diamond Villa Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Diamond Villa Townhomes offers parking.
Does Diamond Villa Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Diamond Villa Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Diamond Villa Townhomes have a pool?
No, Diamond Villa Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Diamond Villa Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Diamond Villa Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Diamond Villa Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Diamond Villa Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
