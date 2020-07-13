All apartments in Arlington
Cobblestone

1615 Stoneleigh Ct · (833) 542-4905
Location

1615 Stoneleigh Ct, Arlington, TX 76011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1080 · Avail. Sep 4

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 2037 · Avail. Aug 28

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 1026 · Avail. Jul 21

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1110 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 2015 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 2093 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cobblestone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Welcome to Cobblestone Apartments in Arlington, Texas! Our Dallas/Fort Worth community offers residents a convenient location to local shopping and dining areas and some of the areas premiere attractions.

Our one and two bedroom apartments are available in several unique and spacious floor plans that are sure to complement anyone's lifestyle! Many homes have large closets, private patios or balconies, ceiling fans, fireplaces, microwaves, and washer and dryer connections.

We encourage our residents to spend an afternoon cooling off in one of our swimming pools or laying out on the adjoining sundecks, a perfect way to wind down after a vigorous workout in our expansive fitness area. Our community also offers an elegant clubhouse, pet park, convenient on-site laundry facilities, limited access gates, package receiving services and covered parking. We invite you to take a personalized tour of our community today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month; Water is allocated; Pest control: $1/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. No weight limit.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit). Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cobblestone have any available units?
Cobblestone has 14 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Cobblestone have?
Some of Cobblestone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cobblestone currently offering any rent specials?
Cobblestone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cobblestone pet-friendly?
Yes, Cobblestone is pet friendly.
Does Cobblestone offer parking?
Yes, Cobblestone offers parking.
Does Cobblestone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cobblestone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cobblestone have a pool?
Yes, Cobblestone has a pool.
Does Cobblestone have accessible units?
Yes, Cobblestone has accessible units.
Does Cobblestone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cobblestone has units with dishwashers.
