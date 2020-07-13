All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Cinnamon Park Apartments

2612 Cinnamon Park Cir · (817) 383-2913
Location

2612 Cinnamon Park Cir, Arlington, TX 76016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 100525 · Avail. Aug 26

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit 100523 · Avail. now

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit 200818 · Avail. Aug 9

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100813 · Avail. now

$1,281

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 201121 · Avail. now

$1,301

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 201221 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 200512 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cinnamon Park Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
online portal
volleyball court
alarm system
carport
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
internet access
package receiving
Surrounded by lush greenery and grand views, Cinnamon Park is a serene apartment community located in Arlington, Texas featuring spacious one, two and three bedroom homes for rent. Our homes at Cinnamon Park include premium upgrades like solariums, brushed nickel fixtures, rich wood cabinetry, hardwood style flooring and two-toned painted walls. Residents of Cinnamon Park take advantage of convenient living with covered parking or garages, a fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training, a social clubhouse with business center, pet-friendly courtyards and relaxing swimming pools with heated spa. Other lifestyle benefits of living at Cinnamon Park include neighborhood spots within walking distance, like Veteran's Park and the Municipal Golf Course. Many DFW attractions such as Six Flags and the Cowboy's Stadium are easy to access from nearby Interstate 30 and Interstate 20. Stop by or schedule an appointment to tour Cinnamon Park today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom); $200 (2 bedroom); $250 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 spot); Detached garage: TBD. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cinnamon Park Apartments have any available units?
Cinnamon Park Apartments has 12 units available starting at $946 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Cinnamon Park Apartments have?
Some of Cinnamon Park Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cinnamon Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cinnamon Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cinnamon Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cinnamon Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cinnamon Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cinnamon Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Cinnamon Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cinnamon Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cinnamon Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cinnamon Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Cinnamon Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cinnamon Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cinnamon Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cinnamon Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
