Cinnamon Park Apartments

Amenities
Surrounded by lush greenery and grand views, Cinnamon Park is a serene apartment community located in Arlington, Texas featuring spacious one, two and three bedroom homes for rent. Our homes at Cinnamon Park include premium upgrades like solariums, brushed nickel fixtures, rich wood cabinetry, hardwood style flooring and two-toned painted walls. Residents of Cinnamon Park take advantage of convenient living with covered parking or garages, a fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training, a social clubhouse with business center, pet-friendly courtyards and relaxing swimming pools with heated spa. Other lifestyle benefits of living at Cinnamon Park include neighborhood spots within walking distance, like Veteran's Park and the Municipal Golf Course. Many DFW attractions such as Six Flags and the Cowboy's Stadium are easy to access from nearby Interstate 30 and Interstate 20. Stop by or schedule an appointment to tour Cinnamon Park today!