Cinnamon Park Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub online portal volleyball court alarm system carport on-site laundry 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry internet access package receiving

Surrounded by lush greenery and grand views, Cinnamon Park is a serene apartment community located in Arlington, Texas featuring spacious one, two and three bedroom homes for rent. Our homes at Cinnamon Park include premium upgrades like solariums, brushed nickel fixtures, rich wood cabinetry, hardwood style flooring and two-toned painted walls. Residents of Cinnamon Park take advantage of convenient living with covered parking or garages, a fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training, a social clubhouse with business center, pet-friendly courtyards and relaxing swimming pools with heated spa. Other lifestyle benefits of living at Cinnamon Park include neighborhood spots within walking distance, like Veteran's Park and the Municipal Golf Course. Many DFW attractions such as Six Flags and the Cowboy's Stadium are easy to access from nearby Interstate 30 and Interstate 20. Stop by or schedule an appointment to tour Cinnamon Park today!