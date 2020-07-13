All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Chesterfield Apartments

5700 Median Way · (817) 809-3459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX 76017

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 636 · Avail. Sep 7

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 622 · Avail. Jul 20

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 827 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 614 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 628 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 733 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chesterfield Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to Chesterfield Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens with breakfast bars, generous storage space, and a private patio/balcony, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Third floor units also feature cozy fireplaces.

Enjoy our many outdoor amenities including a refreshing pool, hot tub, sundeck, children's playground, volleyball court, on-site dog park, and picnic area with BBQ grills. Our welcoming clubhouse features a fully-equipped fitness center, and business center. For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility, carports, as well as on-site maintenance and management services. Contact our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Chesterfield Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18, regardless of marital status
Deposit: $100-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $150
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $150
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chesterfield Apartments have any available units?
Chesterfield Apartments has 15 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Chesterfield Apartments have?
Some of Chesterfield Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chesterfield Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chesterfield Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chesterfield Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chesterfield Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chesterfield Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chesterfield Apartments offers parking.
Does Chesterfield Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chesterfield Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chesterfield Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chesterfield Apartments has a pool.
Does Chesterfield Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Chesterfield Apartments has accessible units.
Does Chesterfield Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chesterfield Apartments has units with dishwashers.
