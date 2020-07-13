Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub volleyball court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Chesterfield Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens with breakfast bars, generous storage space, and a private patio/balcony, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Third floor units also feature cozy fireplaces.



Enjoy our many outdoor amenities including a refreshing pool, hot tub, sundeck, children's playground, volleyball court, on-site dog park, and picnic area with BBQ grills. Our welcoming clubhouse features a fully-equipped fitness center, and business center. For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility, carports, as well as on-site maintenance and management services. Contact our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Chesterfield Apartments!