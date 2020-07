Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool garage pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry business center clubhouse

Enjoy apartment living the way it should be at Cedar Point Apartments in Arlington, Texas. We offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring high end amenities and outstanding community facilities. Take advantage of our sparkling swimming pool, professional business center, and community clubhouse. At Cedar Point Apartments, we provide the very best in maintenance free apartment living. Situated between the bustling cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, our apartment homes provide residents a peaceful environment without sacrificing close proximity to two of the largest cities in Texas. You'll soon learn why our residents love coming home to Cedar Point Apartments.