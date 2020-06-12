Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 940 Danforth Place have any available units?
940 Danforth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 940 Danforth Place currently offering any rent specials?
940 Danforth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Danforth Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Danforth Place is pet friendly.
Does 940 Danforth Place offer parking?
No, 940 Danforth Place does not offer parking.
Does 940 Danforth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Danforth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Danforth Place have a pool?
No, 940 Danforth Place does not have a pool.
Does 940 Danforth Place have accessible units?
No, 940 Danforth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Danforth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Danforth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Danforth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Danforth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
