Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
938 Freshwood Court
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:10 PM

938 Freshwood Court

938 Freshwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

938 Freshwood Court, Arlington, TX 76017
Summerwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and ready for move in. Mansfield ISD. Features include; New carpet, Granite counter tops, laminate wood floor, Wood burning fireplace, fenced in backyard and 2 car garage. NO SHOWINGS till March 3rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Freshwood Court have any available units?
938 Freshwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 Freshwood Court have?
Some of 938 Freshwood Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Freshwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
938 Freshwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Freshwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 938 Freshwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 938 Freshwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 938 Freshwood Court offers parking.
Does 938 Freshwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Freshwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Freshwood Court have a pool?
No, 938 Freshwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 938 Freshwood Court have accessible units?
No, 938 Freshwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Freshwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Freshwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

