Updated and ready for move in. Mansfield ISD. Features include; New carpet, Granite counter tops, laminate wood floor, Wood burning fireplace, fenced in backyard and 2 car garage. NO SHOWINGS till March 3rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 938 Freshwood Court have any available units?
938 Freshwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 Freshwood Court have?
Some of 938 Freshwood Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Freshwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
938 Freshwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.