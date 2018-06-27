Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
936 Highcrest Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:01 AM
1 of 12
936 Highcrest Drive
936 Highcrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Arlington
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location
936 Highcrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Our Community Realty! Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home. Nice mature neighborhood with trees. Property offers an open floor plan with plenty of space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 936 Highcrest Drive have any available units?
936 Highcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 936 Highcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
936 Highcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Highcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 936 Highcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
