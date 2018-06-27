All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 936 Highcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
936 Highcrest Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:01 AM

936 Highcrest Drive

936 Highcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

936 Highcrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Our Community Realty! Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home. Nice mature neighborhood with trees. Property offers an open floor plan with plenty of space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Highcrest Drive have any available units?
936 Highcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 936 Highcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
936 Highcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Highcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 936 Highcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Highcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Highcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center