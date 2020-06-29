All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:00 PM

934 Lemontree Drive

934 Lemontree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

934 Lemontree Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,357 sf home is located in Arlington, TX. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 1 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Lemontree Drive have any available units?
934 Lemontree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 Lemontree Drive have?
Some of 934 Lemontree Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Lemontree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
934 Lemontree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Lemontree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Lemontree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 934 Lemontree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 934 Lemontree Drive offers parking.
Does 934 Lemontree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 Lemontree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Lemontree Drive have a pool?
No, 934 Lemontree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 934 Lemontree Drive have accessible units?
No, 934 Lemontree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Lemontree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 Lemontree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

