931 Allencrest Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:29 PM
931 Allencrest Drive
931 Allencrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
931 Allencrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Tons of space for the money. 3 bedrooms are all up, 2 large living areas down with a fireplace. Large corner lot, kitchen is open to family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 931 Allencrest Drive have any available units?
931 Allencrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 931 Allencrest Drive have?
Some of 931 Allencrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 931 Allencrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
931 Allencrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Allencrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 931 Allencrest Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 931 Allencrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 931 Allencrest Drive offers parking.
Does 931 Allencrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Allencrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Allencrest Drive have a pool?
No, 931 Allencrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 931 Allencrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 931 Allencrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Allencrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Allencrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
