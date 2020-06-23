All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9211 Water Oak Drive

9211 Water Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9211 Water Oak Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 Water Oak Drive have any available units?
9211 Water Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9211 Water Oak Drive have?
Some of 9211 Water Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 Water Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9211 Water Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 Water Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9211 Water Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 9211 Water Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9211 Water Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 9211 Water Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9211 Water Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 Water Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 9211 Water Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9211 Water Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 9211 Water Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 Water Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9211 Water Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

