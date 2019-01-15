All apartments in Arlington
921 Tennessee Trail
921 Tennessee Trail

921 Tennessee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

921 Tennessee Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,780 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Tennessee Trail have any available units?
921 Tennessee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 921 Tennessee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
921 Tennessee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Tennessee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Tennessee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 921 Tennessee Trail offer parking?
No, 921 Tennessee Trail does not offer parking.
Does 921 Tennessee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Tennessee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Tennessee Trail have a pool?
No, 921 Tennessee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 921 Tennessee Trail have accessible units?
No, 921 Tennessee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Tennessee Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Tennessee Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Tennessee Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Tennessee Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

