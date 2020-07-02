All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 921 Highcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
921 Highcrest Dr
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:42 AM

921 Highcrest Dr

921 Highcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

921 Highcrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home - Property Id: 175873

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175873p
Property Id 175873

(RLNE5306598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Highcrest Dr have any available units?
921 Highcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Highcrest Dr have?
Some of 921 Highcrest Dr's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Highcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
921 Highcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Highcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Highcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 921 Highcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 921 Highcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 921 Highcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Highcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Highcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 921 Highcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 921 Highcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 921 Highcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Highcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Highcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center