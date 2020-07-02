Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 921 Highcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
921 Highcrest Dr
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:42 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
921 Highcrest Dr
921 Highcrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
921 Highcrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home - Property Id: 175873
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175873p
Property Id 175873
(RLNE5306598)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 Highcrest Dr have any available units?
921 Highcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 921 Highcrest Dr have?
Some of 921 Highcrest Dr's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 921 Highcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
921 Highcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Highcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Highcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 921 Highcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 921 Highcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 921 Highcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Highcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Highcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 921 Highcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 921 Highcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 921 Highcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Highcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Highcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center