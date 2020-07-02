Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 920 Felicia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
920 Felicia Lane
Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:51 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
920 Felicia Lane
920 Felicia Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
920 Felicia Lane, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 Felicia Lane have any available units?
920 Felicia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 920 Felicia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
920 Felicia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Felicia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Felicia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 920 Felicia Lane offer parking?
No, 920 Felicia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 920 Felicia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Felicia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Felicia Lane have a pool?
No, 920 Felicia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 920 Felicia Lane have accessible units?
No, 920 Felicia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Felicia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Felicia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Felicia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Felicia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center