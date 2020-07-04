Rent Calculator
Last updated August 17 2019 at 8:07 PM
1 of 11
917 Lynda Ln
917 Lynda Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
917 Lynda Lane, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis
Amenities
w/d hookup
dogs allowed
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Finishing touches happening now!
Freshly updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in the heart of Arlington! Convenient to shopping, sporting events, and UTA. Refrigerator included. Washer/dryer hookups included for stackable unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Lynda Ln have any available units?
917 Lynda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 917 Lynda Ln have?
Some of 917 Lynda Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 917 Lynda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
917 Lynda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Lynda Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Lynda Ln is pet friendly.
Does 917 Lynda Ln offer parking?
No, 917 Lynda Ln does not offer parking.
Does 917 Lynda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Lynda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Lynda Ln have a pool?
No, 917 Lynda Ln does not have a pool.
Does 917 Lynda Ln have accessible units?
No, 917 Lynda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Lynda Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Lynda Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
