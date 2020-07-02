Rent Calculator
916 Carthage Way
916 Carthage Way
916 Carthage Way
No Longer Available
Location
916 Carthage Way, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has room for the whole family with a generous 5 bedrooms with 3 living rooms and 2 dining rooms. The backyard has room to entertain, run and play!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 916 Carthage Way have any available units?
916 Carthage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 916 Carthage Way currently offering any rent specials?
916 Carthage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Carthage Way pet-friendly?
No, 916 Carthage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 916 Carthage Way offer parking?
Yes, 916 Carthage Way offers parking.
Does 916 Carthage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Carthage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Carthage Way have a pool?
No, 916 Carthage Way does not have a pool.
Does 916 Carthage Way have accessible units?
No, 916 Carthage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Carthage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Carthage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Carthage Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Carthage Way does not have units with air conditioning.
