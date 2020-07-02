Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
914 Lemontree Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:28 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
914 Lemontree Drive
914 Lemontree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
914 Lemontree Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 Lemontree Drive have any available units?
914 Lemontree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 914 Lemontree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 Lemontree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Lemontree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 914 Lemontree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 914 Lemontree Drive offer parking?
No, 914 Lemontree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 914 Lemontree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Lemontree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Lemontree Drive have a pool?
No, 914 Lemontree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 914 Lemontree Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 Lemontree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Lemontree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Lemontree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Lemontree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Lemontree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
