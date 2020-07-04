All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 913 W Tucker Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
913 W Tucker Boulevard
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:18 PM

913 W Tucker Boulevard

913 West Tucker Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

913 West Tucker Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with large backyard, new Samsung kitchen appliances, and large pantry. This home is situated at the end of a quite road with no thru traffic and close to a large park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 W Tucker Boulevard have any available units?
913 W Tucker Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 W Tucker Boulevard have?
Some of 913 W Tucker Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 W Tucker Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
913 W Tucker Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 W Tucker Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 913 W Tucker Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 913 W Tucker Boulevard offer parking?
No, 913 W Tucker Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 913 W Tucker Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 W Tucker Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 W Tucker Boulevard have a pool?
No, 913 W Tucker Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 913 W Tucker Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 913 W Tucker Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 913 W Tucker Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 W Tucker Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center