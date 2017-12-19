9112 Lockhart Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and beautiful in Southwind Addition. Kitchen opens to living room. Master suite resides on the main level and offers walk in closet, double sinks and separate garden tub and shower. Hard surface flooring throughout first level. Covered back patio and fenced back yard. Mansfield ISD Owners prefer no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1995 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.