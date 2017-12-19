All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019

9112 Lockhart Drive

9112 Lockhart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9112 Lockhart Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and beautiful in Southwind Addition. Kitchen opens to living room. Master suite resides on the main level and offers walk in closet, double sinks and separate garden tub and shower. Hard surface flooring throughout first level. Covered back patio and fenced back yard. Mansfield ISD Owners prefer no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1995 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 Lockhart Drive have any available units?
9112 Lockhart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9112 Lockhart Drive have?
Some of 9112 Lockhart Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 Lockhart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9112 Lockhart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 Lockhart Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9112 Lockhart Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9112 Lockhart Drive offer parking?
No, 9112 Lockhart Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9112 Lockhart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9112 Lockhart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 Lockhart Drive have a pool?
No, 9112 Lockhart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9112 Lockhart Drive have accessible units?
No, 9112 Lockhart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 Lockhart Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9112 Lockhart Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

