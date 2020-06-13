9105 Wild River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

This beautiful, spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features a living area with large windows for tons of natural light, high ceilings and a dining area! The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops which opens up to the living area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

