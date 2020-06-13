All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9105 Wild River Drive

9105 Wild River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9105 Wild River Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This beautiful, spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features a living area with large windows for tons of natural light, high ceilings and a dining area! The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops which opens up to the living area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9105 Wild River Drive have any available units?
9105 Wild River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9105 Wild River Drive have?
Some of 9105 Wild River Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9105 Wild River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9105 Wild River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 Wild River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9105 Wild River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9105 Wild River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9105 Wild River Drive offers parking.
Does 9105 Wild River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9105 Wild River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 Wild River Drive have a pool?
No, 9105 Wild River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9105 Wild River Drive have accessible units?
No, 9105 Wild River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 Wild River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9105 Wild River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

