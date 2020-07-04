All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:35 PM

908 Harris Ridge Drive

908 Harris Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

908 Harris Ridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Harris Ridge Drive have any available units?
908 Harris Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Harris Ridge Drive have?
Some of 908 Harris Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Harris Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Harris Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Harris Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 908 Harris Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 908 Harris Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 908 Harris Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 908 Harris Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Harris Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Harris Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 908 Harris Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 908 Harris Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Harris Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Harris Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Harris Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

