908 Austin St Unit B
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:35 AM

908 Austin St Unit B

908 Austin St · No Longer Available
Location

908 Austin St, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated duplex Apartment central Arlington - Property Id: 113111

New flooring,new paint and new stove.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113111
Property Id 113111

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4853609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Austin St Unit B have any available units?
908 Austin St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Austin St Unit B have?
Some of 908 Austin St Unit B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Austin St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
908 Austin St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Austin St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 908 Austin St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 908 Austin St Unit B offer parking?
No, 908 Austin St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 908 Austin St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Austin St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Austin St Unit B have a pool?
No, 908 Austin St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 908 Austin St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 908 Austin St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Austin St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Austin St Unit B has units with dishwashers.

