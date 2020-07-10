All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:09 PM

908 Austin St A

908 Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 Austin Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit A Available 07/15/20 Duplex Apartment central Arlington - Property Id: 279793

Minimum credit score 625
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279793
Property Id 279793

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Austin St A have any available units?
908 Austin St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Austin St A have?
Some of 908 Austin St A's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Austin St A currently offering any rent specials?
908 Austin St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Austin St A pet-friendly?
No, 908 Austin St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 908 Austin St A offer parking?
No, 908 Austin St A does not offer parking.
Does 908 Austin St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Austin St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Austin St A have a pool?
No, 908 Austin St A does not have a pool.
Does 908 Austin St A have accessible units?
No, 908 Austin St A does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Austin St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Austin St A has units with dishwashers.

