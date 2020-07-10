Rent Calculator
908 Austin St A
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:09 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
908 Austin St A
908 Austin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
908 Austin Street, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit A Available 07/15/20 Duplex Apartment central Arlington - Property Id: 279793
Minimum credit score 625
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279793
Property Id 279793
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5876925)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 Austin St A have any available units?
908 Austin St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 908 Austin St A have?
Some of 908 Austin St A's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 908 Austin St A currently offering any rent specials?
908 Austin St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Austin St A pet-friendly?
No, 908 Austin St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 908 Austin St A offer parking?
No, 908 Austin St A does not offer parking.
Does 908 Austin St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Austin St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Austin St A have a pool?
No, 908 Austin St A does not have a pool.
Does 908 Austin St A have accessible units?
No, 908 Austin St A does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Austin St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Austin St A has units with dishwashers.
