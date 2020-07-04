All apartments in Arlington
907 S Mesquite Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:38 PM

907 S Mesquite Street

907 South Mesquite Street · No Longer Available
Location

907 South Mesquite Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great fully remodeled 1 bed, full bath unit, next to UTA, parking at front door, Must See. *Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*Agents check attachments for appication and instructions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 S Mesquite Street have any available units?
907 S Mesquite Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 S Mesquite Street have?
Some of 907 S Mesquite Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 S Mesquite Street currently offering any rent specials?
907 S Mesquite Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 S Mesquite Street pet-friendly?
No, 907 S Mesquite Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 907 S Mesquite Street offer parking?
Yes, 907 S Mesquite Street offers parking.
Does 907 S Mesquite Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 S Mesquite Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 S Mesquite Street have a pool?
No, 907 S Mesquite Street does not have a pool.
Does 907 S Mesquite Street have accessible units?
No, 907 S Mesquite Street does not have accessible units.
Does 907 S Mesquite Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 S Mesquite Street does not have units with dishwashers.

