All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 907 Glenn Crossett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
907 Glenn Crossett Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

907 Glenn Crossett Street

907 Glenn Crossett Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

907 Glenn Crossett Court, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous Condo in Arlington close to UTA and major venues - AVAILABLE to view by appointment. Pretty townhouse in the heart of Arlington! Short walk to UTA & less than 2 miles from other great venues & restaurants. 1st floor is attached garage. 2nd floor is living room w- updated floors, kitchen w- breakfast bar & half bath. Both bedrooms are located on the 3rd floor; both w- their own private bathrooms! Come check out this great location! No HOA! New AC in 2015! Owner does not accept housing vouchers. Application fee is $45 per adult. To qualify, must have good rental history, good credit score, & income minimum 3x rent. Pets are welcome! For further details or to apply please visit our website www.reedycreekms.com! Move-in April 2020!

(RLNE4710573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Glenn Crossett Street have any available units?
907 Glenn Crossett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Glenn Crossett Street have?
Some of 907 Glenn Crossett Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Glenn Crossett Street currently offering any rent specials?
907 Glenn Crossett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Glenn Crossett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Glenn Crossett Street is pet friendly.
Does 907 Glenn Crossett Street offer parking?
Yes, 907 Glenn Crossett Street offers parking.
Does 907 Glenn Crossett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Glenn Crossett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Glenn Crossett Street have a pool?
No, 907 Glenn Crossett Street does not have a pool.
Does 907 Glenn Crossett Street have accessible units?
No, 907 Glenn Crossett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Glenn Crossett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Glenn Crossett Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center