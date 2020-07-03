907 Glenn Crossett Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous Condo in Arlington close to UTA and major venues - AVAILABLE to view by appointment. Pretty townhouse in the heart of Arlington! Short walk to UTA & less than 2 miles from other great venues & restaurants. 1st floor is attached garage. 2nd floor is living room w- updated floors, kitchen w- breakfast bar & half bath. Both bedrooms are located on the 3rd floor; both w- their own private bathrooms! Come check out this great location! No HOA! New AC in 2015! Owner does not accept housing vouchers. Application fee is $45 per adult. To qualify, must have good rental history, good credit score, & income minimum 3x rent. Pets are welcome! For further details or to apply please visit our website www.reedycreekms.com! Move-in April 2020!



(RLNE4710573)