907 Glenn Crossett Street

Amenities
Fabulous Condo in Arlington close to UTA and major venues - AVAILABLE to view by appointment. Pretty townhouse in the heart of Arlington! Short walk to UTA & less than 2 miles from other great venues & restaurants. 1st floor is attached garage. 2nd floor is living room w- updated floors, kitchen w- breakfast bar & half bath. Both bedrooms are located on the 3rd floor; both w- their own private bathrooms! Come check out this great location! No HOA! New AC in 2015! Owner does not accept housing vouchers. Application fee is $45 per adult. To qualify, must have good rental history, good credit score, & income minimum 3x rent. Pets are welcome! For further details or to apply please visit our website www.reedycreekms.com! Move-in April 2020!
