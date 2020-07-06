906 Tabasco Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great single story home located on a corner lot. This home offers two living areas and two dining areas. Open concept kitchen with island overlooks family room with gas fireplace. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Split bedrooms for privacy. Neutral colors. Move in Ready! Access to community pool, parks and playgrounds. Owner pays HOA. Close to shopping, entertainment, & I-20, 161, and 360. Small pets under 25lbs only!!



Agents must show their clients.



Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:

We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.

We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.

We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.

We cannot accept the following pets on any of our properties: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of pets and vaccine records are required for all pets residing on a property.

Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.