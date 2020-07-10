All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 906 Houston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
906 Houston Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:27 PM

906 Houston Street

906 Houston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

906 Houston Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Houston Street have any available units?
906 Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 906 Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
906 Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Houston Street pet-friendly?
No, 906 Houston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 906 Houston Street offer parking?
Yes, 906 Houston Street offers parking.
Does 906 Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Houston Street have a pool?
No, 906 Houston Street does not have a pool.
Does 906 Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 906 Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Houston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Houston Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Stadium West
812 North Center Street
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center