All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 906 Cortez Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
906 Cortez Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:04 AM

906 Cortez Drive

906 Cortez Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

906 Cortez Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,726 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security d

(RLNE4870775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Cortez Drive have any available units?
906 Cortez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Cortez Drive have?
Some of 906 Cortez Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Cortez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Cortez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Cortez Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Cortez Drive is pet friendly.
Does 906 Cortez Drive offer parking?
Yes, 906 Cortez Drive offers parking.
Does 906 Cortez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Cortez Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Cortez Drive have a pool?
No, 906 Cortez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 906 Cortez Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 Cortez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Cortez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Cortez Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center