Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
904 Honey Hollow Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:02 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
904 Honey Hollow Drive
904 Honey Hollow Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
904 Honey Hollow Dr, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 Honey Hollow Drive have any available units?
904 Honey Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 904 Honey Hollow Drive have?
Some of 904 Honey Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 904 Honey Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Honey Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Honey Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 904 Honey Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 904 Honey Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 904 Honey Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 904 Honey Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Honey Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Honey Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 904 Honey Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 904 Honey Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Honey Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Honey Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Honey Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
