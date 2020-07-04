Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
902 Plumeria Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:12 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
902 Plumeria Drive
902 Plumeria Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
902 Plumeria Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 902 Plumeria Drive have any available units?
902 Plumeria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 902 Plumeria Drive have?
Some of 902 Plumeria Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 902 Plumeria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Plumeria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Plumeria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 902 Plumeria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 902 Plumeria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 902 Plumeria Drive offers parking.
Does 902 Plumeria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Plumeria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Plumeria Drive have a pool?
No, 902 Plumeria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 902 Plumeria Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Plumeria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Plumeria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Plumeria Drive has units with dishwashers.
