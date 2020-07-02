Beautiful, recently updated 3 bedrooms in Arlington area. Fresh paint, new Vinyl wood plank floor, New Dishwasher. Eat-in area in the kitchen. Carpet in all bedrooms. Shed in Backyard to keep all your tools. Zoned to Mansfield ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 902 Cornfield Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
What amenities does 902 Cornfield Drive have?
Some of 902 Cornfield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Cornfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Cornfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.