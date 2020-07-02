All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 902 Cornfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
902 Cornfield Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:59 AM

902 Cornfield Drive

902 Cornfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

902 Cornfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, recently updated 3 bedrooms in Arlington area. Fresh paint, new Vinyl wood plank floor, New Dishwasher.
Eat-in area in the kitchen. Carpet in all bedrooms. Shed in Backyard to keep all your tools. Zoned to Mansfield ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Cornfield Drive have any available units?
902 Cornfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Cornfield Drive have?
Some of 902 Cornfield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Cornfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Cornfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Cornfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 902 Cornfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 902 Cornfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 902 Cornfield Drive offers parking.
Does 902 Cornfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Cornfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Cornfield Drive have a pool?
No, 902 Cornfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 902 Cornfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Cornfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Cornfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Cornfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center