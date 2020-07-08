Rent Calculator
856 Colson
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:14 PM
1 of 1
856 Colson
856 Colson Drive
No Longer Available
Location
856 Colson Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location. Near shopping center, hospitals, Schools. MISD school district. Contact seller for showing and all questions. No pets, no smoking allow.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 856 Colson have any available units?
856 Colson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 856 Colson currently offering any rent specials?
856 Colson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Colson pet-friendly?
No, 856 Colson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 856 Colson offer parking?
Yes, 856 Colson offers parking.
Does 856 Colson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Colson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Colson have a pool?
No, 856 Colson does not have a pool.
Does 856 Colson have accessible units?
No, 856 Colson does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Colson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 Colson has units with dishwashers.
Does 856 Colson have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 Colson does not have units with air conditioning.
