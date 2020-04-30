All apartments in Arlington
8406 River Bluffs Drive
8406 River Bluffs Drive

8406 River Bluffs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8406 River Bluffs Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 River Bluffs Drive have any available units?
8406 River Bluffs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8406 River Bluffs Drive have?
Some of 8406 River Bluffs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8406 River Bluffs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8406 River Bluffs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 River Bluffs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8406 River Bluffs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8406 River Bluffs Drive offer parking?
No, 8406 River Bluffs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8406 River Bluffs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 River Bluffs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 River Bluffs Drive have a pool?
No, 8406 River Bluffs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8406 River Bluffs Drive have accessible units?
No, 8406 River Bluffs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 River Bluffs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8406 River Bluffs Drive has units with dishwashers.

