8404 Olivia Meadow Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:45 PM

8404 Olivia Meadow Drive

8404 Olivia Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8404 Olivia Meadow Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive have any available units?
8404 Olivia Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8404 Olivia Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8404 Olivia Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

