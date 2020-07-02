All apartments in Arlington
825 Ackers Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:16 PM

825 Ackers Drive

825 Ackers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

825 Ackers Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Ackers Drive have any available units?
825 Ackers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 825 Ackers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Ackers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Ackers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Ackers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 825 Ackers Drive offer parking?
No, 825 Ackers Drive does not offer parking.
Does 825 Ackers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Ackers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Ackers Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Ackers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Ackers Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Ackers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Ackers Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Ackers Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Ackers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Ackers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

