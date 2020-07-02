All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

822 Custer Street

822 Custer Street · No Longer Available
Location

822 Custer Street, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/702070
Custer Townhouses on the corner of Custer and Collins. This townhouse has two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two car garage behind an electronic gate for your security.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Custer Street have any available units?
822 Custer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 822 Custer Street currently offering any rent specials?
822 Custer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Custer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Custer Street is pet friendly.
Does 822 Custer Street offer parking?
Yes, 822 Custer Street offers parking.
Does 822 Custer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Custer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Custer Street have a pool?
No, 822 Custer Street does not have a pool.
Does 822 Custer Street have accessible units?
No, 822 Custer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Custer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Custer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Custer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Custer Street does not have units with air conditioning.

