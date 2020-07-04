All apartments in Arlington
8218 Shoshoni Drive

8218 Shoshoni Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8218 Shoshoni Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 Shoshoni Drive have any available units?
8218 Shoshoni Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8218 Shoshoni Drive have?
Some of 8218 Shoshoni Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 Shoshoni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8218 Shoshoni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 Shoshoni Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8218 Shoshoni Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8218 Shoshoni Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8218 Shoshoni Drive offers parking.
Does 8218 Shoshoni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8218 Shoshoni Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 Shoshoni Drive have a pool?
No, 8218 Shoshoni Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8218 Shoshoni Drive have accessible units?
No, 8218 Shoshoni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 Shoshoni Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8218 Shoshoni Drive has units with dishwashers.

