8215 Macgregor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD!!! AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST. Recent neutral interior paint throughout! Updated beautiful kitchen with granite counter-top and back-splash, deep under-mount sink. Beautiful wood-like tile in family room and formal dining, new ceramic tiles in wet areas and brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms! Spacious backyard with covered patio and plenty of spaces to entertain guests. Community offers community pool and playground. Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping centers and schools. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein. Small pet allowed on a case by cases. Sorry NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED