8206 Shoshoni Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application fees and admin fee**



Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,247 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Formal living and dining space. Beautiful light brown wood floors in formal dining area. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space! Breakfast area in kitchen with bay windows! Living room with fireplace and natural lighting. Large master suite with dual sinks and garden tub. Big backyard with patio, perfect for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.