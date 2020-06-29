All apartments in Arlington
8206 Shoshoni Drive
Last updated October 16 2019

8206 Shoshoni Drive

Location

8206 Shoshoni Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and admin fee**

Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,247 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Formal living and dining space. Beautiful light brown wood floors in formal dining area. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space! Breakfast area in kitchen with bay windows! Living room with fireplace and natural lighting. Large master suite with dual sinks and garden tub. Big backyard with patio, perfect for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 Shoshoni Drive have any available units?
8206 Shoshoni Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8206 Shoshoni Drive have?
Some of 8206 Shoshoni Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 Shoshoni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8206 Shoshoni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 Shoshoni Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8206 Shoshoni Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8206 Shoshoni Drive offer parking?
No, 8206 Shoshoni Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8206 Shoshoni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8206 Shoshoni Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 Shoshoni Drive have a pool?
No, 8206 Shoshoni Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8206 Shoshoni Drive have accessible units?
No, 8206 Shoshoni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 Shoshoni Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8206 Shoshoni Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

