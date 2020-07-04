Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 8205 Macgregor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
8205 Macgregor Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:44 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8205 Macgregor Drive
8205 Macgregor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
8205 Macgregor Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
MUST SEE! Beautiful 3 bed and 2 bath on one story home with laminite floor , no carpet. Open floor plan and huge back yard. Close to restaurants and shopping center. Mansfield ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8205 Macgregor Drive have any available units?
8205 Macgregor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 8205 Macgregor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8205 Macgregor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 Macgregor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8205 Macgregor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 8205 Macgregor Drive offer parking?
No, 8205 Macgregor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8205 Macgregor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8205 Macgregor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 Macgregor Drive have a pool?
No, 8205 Macgregor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8205 Macgregor Drive have accessible units?
No, 8205 Macgregor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 Macgregor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8205 Macgregor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8205 Macgregor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8205 Macgregor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center