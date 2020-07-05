8203 Macgregor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

GREAT HOME! This spacious single story brick home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen opens to large living, breakfast and dining areas. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliance, wood burning fireplace with gas starter, split bedrooms, lots of storage space, large walk-in closet. Master bath has a double vanity, separate shower, and garden tub. Beautiful backyard with garden, community pool & playground, sidewalks, perfect home for your family in the desirable Mansfield ISD.