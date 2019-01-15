Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Arlington, TX. Nice and spacious open floor plan. Big living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with refrigerator included!! Laminated floors! Covered patio!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 Lovingham Drive have any available units?
819 Lovingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Lovingham Drive have?
Some of 819 Lovingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Lovingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
819 Lovingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.