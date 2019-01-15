All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 819 Lovingham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
819 Lovingham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

819 Lovingham Drive

819 Lovingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

819 Lovingham Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Arlington,
TX. Nice and spacious open floor plan. Big living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with refrigerator included!!
Laminated floors! Covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Lovingham Drive have any available units?
819 Lovingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Lovingham Drive have?
Some of 819 Lovingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Lovingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
819 Lovingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Lovingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 819 Lovingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 819 Lovingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 819 Lovingham Drive offers parking.
Does 819 Lovingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Lovingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Lovingham Drive have a pool?
No, 819 Lovingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 819 Lovingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 819 Lovingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Lovingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Lovingham Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center