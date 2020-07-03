All apartments in Arlington
Location

818 Tharp Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Deposit: $250

Amenities

Sparkling Swimming Pool
Three Clothes Care Centers
Lush Landscaping
Close to Retail Shopping
Convenient Location for UTA Students
Frost-Free Refrigerators
Dishwashers and Disposals
Ceiling Fans *
Mini-Blinds and/or Plantation Blinds *
Brushed Nickel Faucets / Light Fixtures *
Built-In Bookshelves

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 have any available units?
818 Tharp St Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 have?
Some of 818 Tharp St Unit: B1's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
818 Tharp St Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
No, 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 have a pool?
Yes, 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 has a pool.
Does 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 have accessible units?
No, 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Tharp St Unit: B1 has units with dishwashers.

