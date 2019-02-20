All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:45 PM

818 Ogden Drive

818 Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

818 Ogden Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Plenty of room for a growing family. 4 bedroom , 2 bath, 2 living, 2 dining. Located near 287 and Cooper. Easy access to Mansfield restaurants and shopping. Interior fresh paint. Large back yard for outdoor activity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Ogden Drive have any available units?
818 Ogden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Ogden Drive have?
Some of 818 Ogden Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Ogden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 Ogden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Ogden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 818 Ogden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 818 Ogden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 818 Ogden Drive offers parking.
Does 818 Ogden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Ogden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Ogden Drive have a pool?
No, 818 Ogden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 818 Ogden Drive have accessible units?
No, 818 Ogden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Ogden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Ogden Drive has units with dishwashers.

