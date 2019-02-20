Plenty of room for a growing family. 4 bedroom , 2 bath, 2 living, 2 dining. Located near 287 and Cooper. Easy access to Mansfield restaurants and shopping. Interior fresh paint. Large back yard for outdoor activity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 818 Ogden Drive have any available units?
818 Ogden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Ogden Drive have?
Some of 818 Ogden Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Ogden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 Ogden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.